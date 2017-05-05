Diesel owners 'to be offered cash to scrap cars' in Government crackdown on pollution

Some diesel drivers will reportedly get cash back for scrapping their vehicles. Credit: PA

Some diesel car drivers are reportedly to be offered compensation to scrap or modify high-polluting vehicles in new plans to reduce emissions. Under the plans, car owners would receive cash if the vehicle to be scrapped was old enough and registered in an area where air pollution was already at a dangerous level. The plan is expected to be unveiled on Friday when the Government publishes its draft strategy to tackle pollution.

The rise in nitrogen dioxide pollution has been linked to the increase in diesel vehicles Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May has previously said she will not punish old diesel car drivers if the Tories crack down on them to protect the environment. The Government has also been urged to back "clean air zones" which would see charges imposed to keep diesel vehicles out of polluted towns and cities. Ministers were ordered to draw up the new clean air plans following a court challenge by environmental lawyers ClientEarth. This followed a High Court ruling that existing Government proposals to meet EU-mandated limits were not sufficient.

Air pollution causes thousands of premature deaths in the UK every year.