US Vogue editor Anna Wintour to be made Dame

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is to be made a Dame by the Queen in recognition of her celebrated career in fashion.

The 67-year-old, who was named in the New Year Honours list, was editor of British Vogue between 1985 and 1987 before taking the helm of the US magazine in 1988.

Wintour, who is also artistic director of publisher Conde Nast, has since spent almost 30 years editing the American fashion bible.

The fashion guru, one of the industry's most recognisable faces, will be honoured during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday alongside a host of distinguished figures.