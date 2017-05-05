- ITV Report
Zoe Ball 'devastated' following death of boyfriend Billy Yates
TV presenter Zoe Ball has said she is "devastated" and has asked for privacy following the death of her boyfriend, Billy Yates.
Mr Yates, a cameraman for the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, had been in a relationship with the Radio 2 DJ since last year.
The 40-year-old was found dead at his home in Putney, south London, on Thursday evening.
Ms Ball posted a picture of a pink flower with the caption "My sweet love X" on Instagram on Friday morning.
Her spokesman said: "Zoe is devastated and requests that during this difficult time the media respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her friends and family."
A BBC spokesperson confirmed Kate Thornton will be stepping in to present Ball's weekly BBC Radio 2 programme on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.
Ball, 46, announced her separation from husband of 18 years Norman Cook, known as DJ Fatboy Slim, in September last year.
The Metropolitan Police said on Friday: "Police were called at 6.40pm on Thursday May 4 to a residential address in Putney, South London following reports of a man found deceased.
"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.
"A man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene. "The death is not being treated as suspicious."