Zoe Ball 'devastated' following death of boyfriend Billy Yates

TV presenter Zoe Ball has said she is "devastated" and has asked for privacy following the death of her boyfriend, Billy Yates.

Mr Yates, a cameraman for the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, had been in a relationship with the Radio 2 DJ since last year.

The 40-year-old was found dead at his home in Putney, south London, on Thursday evening.

Ms Ball posted a picture of a pink flower with the caption "My sweet love X" on Instagram on Friday morning.

Her spokesman said: "Zoe is devastated and requests that during this difficult time the media respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her friends and family."