Best of the sunshine to the northwest

This afternoon it'll remain dry for a large part of the British Isles, however in the English Channel there are some outbreaks of rain that could head inland across southern most counties of England. Northwestern areas again do best for sunny skies, whereas elsewhere the bright spells will come and go throughout the day.

Tonight any rain in the south will clear, leaving a largely dry night. Overnight into Sunday a weak cold front will push into Scotland producing some very light and patchy spells of rain. Temperatures will generally hold up better than previous nights, more noticeably in Scotland.

Sunday will get off to a dry start in most areas, but during the day the cold front in the north will travel southwards, although by this time there'll be hardly any rain on it. A northerly wind will develop making it feel somewhat cooler, especially in West Scotland after a warm last few days. The best of the sunshine will lie across Northern Ireland, North Wales and South West England where it'll feel pleasantly warm in the sun.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest: