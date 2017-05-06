Boko Haram release dozens of Chibok schoolchildren

Dozens of Chibok schoolchildren have been released by Boko Haram militants after spending more than three years in captivity.

The girls, who were abducted from a secondary school in the remote north eastern town of Chibok in 2014, were released through tense negotiations with the government, one official said, asking not to be named.

According to authorities at least 83 children - among a group of about 220 who were initially kidnapped - were released on Saturday.