Bright and a little warmer into next week

Tonight any rain in the south will clear, leaving a largely dry night. Overnight into Sunday a weak cold front will push into Scotland producing some very light and patchy spells of rain. Temperatures will generally hold up better than previous nights, more noticeably in Scotland.

Sunday will get off to a dry start in most areas, but during the day the cold front in the north will travel southwards, although by this time there'll be hardly any rain on it. A northerly wind will develop making it feel somewhat cooler, especially in West Scotland after a warm last few days. The best of the sunshine will lie across Northern Ireland, North Wales and South West England where it'll feel pleasantly warm in the sun.

Looking at next week high pressure will stay largely in control which sets us up for largely dry and bright conditions for much of Britain. We'll also lose the northerly airflow, which will allow temperatures to improve. This will be welcome news for eastern coastal areas that have been plagued by colder Scandinavian winds this last week.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: