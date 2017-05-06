- ITV Report
Corbyn: Gap between Labour and Tories 'not as great' as some have predicted
Jeremy Corbyn has said local election results show that Labour face a huge challenge but the gap between his party and the Conservatives "is not as great" as some have predicted.
Mr Corbyn told a rally in Leicester there had been "welcome victories" in places such as Manchester, Liverpool, Wales, and Doncaster.
But he added: "Too many councillors who work tirelessly for their communities lost their seats."
Mr Corbyn then went on to insist the results also demonstrated that the gap between Labour and the Tories "is not as great as many of the pundits have been saying".
But he conceded: "We still have many people to convince and we have four weeks to do that."
Mr Corbyn also told supporters at Leicester Tigers' Welford Road Stadium the election was an opportunity to "break free" and create a society no longer victim to a system "rigged for the rich".
He also spoke of a huge danger that the Tories' "fearmongering and spin machine will make people settle for less than they should".
"Things must be different," he added.
Speaking after the rally, Mr Corbyn also urged Labour activists "to get out there on the doorsteps and on streets.. getting that message across".
- May insists she is 'taking nothing for granted'
Theresa May meanwhile insisted she is "taking nothing for granted" following the emphatic local election victories as she sought to play down assumptions of a Tory landslide next month.
Speaking during a campaign visit to Wolverhampton, the prime minister said: "Not a single vote has been cast in that election yet, and none of the votes cast (on Thursday) will count on June 8 in the General Election."
Mrs May added: "In the minds of European politicians, there isn't a mandate to take into the Brexit negotiations."
The Conservative leader said she needed "support from across the United Kingdom to strengthen (her) hand" in the divorce talks.