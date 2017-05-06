Corbyn: Gap between Labour and Tories 'not as great' as some have predicted

Jeremy Corbyn has said local election results show that Labour face a huge challenge but the gap between his party and the Conservatives "is not as great" as some have predicted.

Mr Corbyn told a rally in Leicester there had been "welcome victories" in places such as Manchester, Liverpool, Wales, and Doncaster.

But he added: "Too many councillors who work tirelessly for their communities lost their seats."

Mr Corbyn then went on to insist the results also demonstrated that the gap between Labour and the Tories "is not as great as many of the pundits have been saying".

But he conceded: "We still have many people to convince and we have four weeks to do that."