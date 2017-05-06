Kanye West leaves fans bewildered as he deletes his social media accounts

The iconic musician Kanye West has deleted his social media accounts including his Twitter profile which had over 27 million followers, leaving his fans bewildered.

Searches for the rapper's Instagram and Twitter accounts lead to error messages on Friday.

The superstar had used Twitter for years to discuss a variety of topics ranging from fashion through to sharing political opinions and self promotion.

Some of his fans tweeted their disappointment at West's departure from the social media world.

One tweeted "Kanye's deactivated his twitter account which brings reasons to have twitter down to 0" while another wrote "I'll come back when Kanye comes back".