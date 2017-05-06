- ITV Report
Kanye West leaves fans bewildered as he deletes his social media accounts
The iconic musician Kanye West has deleted his social media accounts including his Twitter profile which had over 27 million followers, leaving his fans bewildered.
Searches for the rapper's Instagram and Twitter accounts lead to error messages on Friday.
The superstar had used Twitter for years to discuss a variety of topics ranging from fashion through to sharing political opinions and self promotion.
Some of his fans tweeted their disappointment at West's departure from the social media world.
One tweeted "Kanye's deactivated his twitter account which brings reasons to have twitter down to 0" while another wrote "I'll come back when Kanye comes back".
In 2016 Kanye stunned fans by tweeting that he was $53 million in debt saying "I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt...Please pray we overcome...This is my true heart..."
The husband of reality star Kim Kardashian sparked concerns last year when he was hospitalised after reports he was suffering from exhaustion and ended his tour early
At the end of his tour he carried out puzzling rants on stage about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV.
It comes as Kanye and his wife Kim who have two children, have increased the levels of security at their home following the burglary she experienced last year when over $10 million worth of jewellery was taken from her at gun point.