- ITV Report
-
Liberal Democrats pledge 1p income tax rise to fund NHS and social care
Party leaders will return to the campaign trail amid opposition fears of a Conservative landslide after the Tories made sweeping gains in the local elections.
The Liberal Democrats are announcing a plan to put a penny on income tax to raise £6 billion-a-year for the NHS and social care.
Jeremy Corbyn admitted Labour faces a task on a "historic scale" if it is to regain power in the General Election after losing more than 300 councillors in local elections.
And with the Conservatives gaining more than 500 councillors, as well as winning tightly-fought mayoral races in the West Midlands and Tees Valley, Theresa May insists she is taking "nothing for granted".
Mr Farron sought to regain the electoral initiative with the announcement of the "flagship" plans saying voters will recognise the need to "chip in a little more" to address the "chronic under-funding" of healthcare.
Mr Farron said the Lib Dems will "rescue the NHS".
"Theresa May doesn't care about the NHS or social care. People are lying on trolleys in hospital corridors and she has done nothing.
"The Liberal Democrats will rescue the NHS and social care. We are prepared to be honest with people and say that we will all need to chip in a little more."
The party's health spokesman Norman Lamb added: "The NHS was once the envy of the world and this pledge is the first step in restoring it to where it should be. A penny on the pound to save the NHS is money well spent in our view."
Reacting to the Lib Dem's announcement the Conservatives said that all the main opposition parties were now committed to raising taxes.
Treasury minister Jane Ellison said: "A vote for anyone other than Theresa May means you will pay more tax.
"Jeremy Corbyn, the Lib Dems and SNP will hit 30 million people in the pocket with higher income taxes."
Following the local election results and ahead of another day of campaigning Jeremy Corbyn acknowledged that Labour had lost "too many" councillors and now faced a mammoth job if he was to gain the keys of No 10.
"We have five weeks to win the General Election so we can fundamentally transform Britain for the many not the few," he said in a statement.
"We know this is no small task, it is a challenge on an historic scale."