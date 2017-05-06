Lorry forces taxi into a spin while changing lanes

A traffic camera has captured the moment a lorry crashed into a taxi while trying to merge onto another lane in China.

The astonishing footage recorded the accident as several other vehicles were queuing to cross an intersection in Qiandongnan County, China, on Tuesday.

The yellow lorry, driving in another lane, forced its way into the path of a green taxi - sending it into a spin.

"My car turned over sideways due to the impact, and I thought I was going to die if the [lorry] didn't stop," said the driver of the taxi.