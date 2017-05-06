- ITV Report
Lorry forces taxi into a spin while changing lanes
A traffic camera has captured the moment a lorry crashed into a taxi while trying to merge onto another lane in China.
The astonishing footage recorded the accident as several other vehicles were queuing to cross an intersection in Qiandongnan County, China, on Tuesday.
The yellow lorry, driving in another lane, forced its way into the path of a green taxi - sending it into a spin.
"My car turned over sideways due to the impact, and I thought I was going to die if the [lorry] didn't stop," said the driver of the taxi.
A passing driver helped the taxi driver get out of her vehicle before traffic police arrived at the scene.
The driver of the lorry said: "The taxi was at an angle that I couldn't see from my view, so I ran into it whilst merging into the lane."
Traffic police said the wing mirror of the lorry was in the wrong position.
Its driver will not only bear full responsibility for the accident, but will also be fined for driving a vehicle without checking his mirrors were in the correct position.