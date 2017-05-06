Nearly 30!: Adele celebrates her 29th birthday dressed as Joannie 'Nan' Taylor from The Catherine Tate Show

Adele might be well-known for her distinctive voice and belting ballads but she's also appreciated for her sense of humour.

The singer celebrated her 29th birthday, by dressing up as a iconic comedy character Joannie "Nan" Taylor from The Catherine Tate Show, complete with wild red hair, chained glasses and pink cardigan.

She shared four photos of herself on Instagram in a variety of poses, including one with the hair of her wig standing on end.

Adele captioned the post: "Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x".