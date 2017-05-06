Retirement will not see Duke of Edinburgh 'disappearing into background', says Prince Edward

Prince Edward has called his father's decision to stand down from his royal duties a "sensible" move, but hinted the Duke of Edinburgh will not be disappearing entirely from public life.

He said the decision heralded no "massive reorganisation" by the Royals as they all support each other in their duties.

"The show goes on," he said.

The Earl of Wessex termed the announcement of his father's retirement a "surprise, but not really a surprise".

"Having for many years said it's a job from which you can't retire, he's just proved that actually it might be possible to retire ... at the end of the day you still have to do what's sensible and practical," he said.

But he added, "we're not going to see him disappearing into the background".