Runner falls 26 secs short in sub two-hour marathon bid

The Olympic marathon champion has fallen agonising short in his bid to be the first athlete to run the distance in under two hours.

Eliud Kipchoge set an unofficial new world record as he came across the line at a Nike event at the Formula 1 grand prix race track Monza.

But the Kenyan runner's time of two hours and 25 seconds meant he narrowly missed out on his bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.