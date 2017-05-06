Seamus Ruddy: Humans remains found in search for republican murder victim in France

A search team examining French forest land for the body of "Disappeared" republican murder victim Seamus Ruddy has found human remains.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) announced the discovery was at Pont-de-l'Arche near Rouen in northern France.

Experts began a fresh search of the area on Tuesday.

Mr Ruddy, from Newry, Co Down, was abducted from Paris, killed and buried by the republican paramilitary group the INLA in 1985.

