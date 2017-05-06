Three men appear in court charged with fatal shooting of Dorset businessman Guy Hedger

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a businessman who was shot at his Dorset home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Jason Baccus, 41, Scott Keeping, 44, and Kevin Downton, 40, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday for a short hearing before being remanded in custody.

"You are being sent to the crown court sitting at Winchester for the offence of murder," chair of magistrates Lady Helen Curran told the men, who were all dressed in grey tracksuits.