- ITV Report
Three men appear in court charged with fatal shooting of Dorset businessman Guy Hedger
Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a businessman who was shot at his Dorset home.
Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his home in Castlewood, Dorset.
Jason Baccus, 41, Scott Keeping, 44, and Kevin Downton, 40, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday for a short hearing before being remanded in custody.
"You are being sent to the crown court sitting at Winchester for the offence of murder," chair of magistrates Lady Helen Curran told the men, who were all dressed in grey tracksuits.
"You will attend there via video link on Wednesday May 9 at 10am."
Baccus, Keeping and Downton spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.
Lee Turner, prosecuting, said: "All three defendants face joint charges of murder.
"We ask you to send them to Winchester Crown Court to appear on May 9. The custody time limit is November 3 2017."
Baccus and Keeping are both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, while Downton is from Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford.
Police previously said that a 40-year-old Bournemouth woman who was arrested in relation to the case has been released under investigation.