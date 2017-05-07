Diver Tom Daley 'marries fiance Dustin Lance Black'

Tom Daley has reportedly married his American fiance on Saturday - just days after tweeting a picture of himself in hospital.

The Olympic diver and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black had an intimate civil partnership ceremony at a lavish golf resort in Dartmoor national park, the Sun reported.

Daley, 22, is said to have re-enacted the balcony scene from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, calling Black, who is 20 years his senior, his Romeo.

On Thursday, the two-time Olympic medallist, prompted concern from fans after sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed, raising a mug of drink while lying in a hospital gown.