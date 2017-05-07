Earners under £80k given Labour 'no tax rise' guarantee

Workers earning less than £80,000 a year are to be given a 'no tax rise' guarantee as part of a Labour election campaign pledge.

According to Shadow chancellor John McDonnell Labour's "personal tax guarantee" will mean "95% of workers" will be protected from increases, with only the top 5% of earners facing personal tax hikes to help pay for extra public services spending.

Details of the plan are expected to be outlined in a speech in London on Sunday where Mr McDonnell will also rule out the possibility of his party raising VAT and employee national insurance rates.

He is expected to say: "If Labour is elected next month we will guarantee that for the next five years there will be no tax rises for income taxpayers earning less than £80,000 a year, no hikes in VAT, and no changes in your National Insurance Contributions either."

Last week Theresa May also pledged that the Conservative government will not increase VAT if they win the General Election.