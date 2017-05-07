Family learned they had lost over £8,000 in holiday villa scam hours before flying

A family discovered they had lost more than £8,000 in a fake holiday villa booking just hours before they flew off on the break.

Carolina George booked for a trip with her husband and four children through a reputable agency in Portugal.

But the family was left out of pocket and with nowhere to stay after fraudsters hacked the company's email and stole their cash.

Ms George said she had made a call to the agency just hours before they set off for the air port - only to discover they had never heard of her.