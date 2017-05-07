Emmanuel Macron hailed as new French president as Marine Le Pen concedes defeat

Emmanuel Macron has been hailed as France's new president after exit polls gave him a clear victory over far-right Marine Le Pen.

National Front leader Le Pen has conceded defeat and called Macron to congratulate him on his victory.

Independent centrist Mr Macron took 65% of votes, according to exit polls, while Le Pen is forecast to have won just 35% of the votes.

The votes are still being counted with final results yet to come. However the polls suggest that he took an emphatic victory.

His supporters waved flags at a victory party outside the Louvre in Paris as news of the polls came in.

Mr Macron, aged 39, is now set to become France's youngest leader since Napoleon but faces the challenge of building a parliamentary majority and healing deep splits in the country after a divisive election.