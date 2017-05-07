- ITV Report
Emmanuel Macron hailed as new French president as Marine Le Pen concedes defeat
Emmanuel Macron has been hailed as France's new president after exit polls gave him a clear victory over far-right Marine Le Pen.
National Front leader Le Pen has conceded defeat and called Macron to congratulate him on his victory.
Independent centrist Mr Macron took 65% of votes, according to exit polls, while Le Pen is forecast to have won just 35% of the votes.
The votes are still being counted with final results yet to come. However the polls suggest that he took an emphatic victory.
His supporters waved flags at a victory party outside the Louvre in Paris as news of the polls came in.
Mr Macron, aged 39, is now set to become France's youngest leader since Napoleon but faces the challenge of building a parliamentary majority and healing deep splits in the country after a divisive election.
In a televised speech to the nation from his HQ the president-elect promised to protect and defend France and said he acknowledge the divisions that drove people to "vote to the extreme".
He said his victory represented hope and said a "new page of our history" had opened.
The race between Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen has taken place against a backdrop of voter rejecting the traditional mainstream parties and the rise of the far right.
Although she has accepted defeat, Ms Le Pen is thought to have taken the National Front to a record performance.
In a statement, she said the National Front must undergo a "deep transformation" in order to become a vibrant political force and indicated that she will remain at the forefront of the party.
Meanwhile, former investment banker Mr Macron must now move to build support in Parliament at next month's election for his own movement En Marche! which is only just over a year old.
He will take France's top job without having previously been elected to public office.
Theresa May was among European leaders to congratulate Mr Macron on his victory.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success.
"France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman congratulated pro-EU Macron on his win, saying it was "a victory for a strong united Europe and for the Franco-German friendship".