Grandmother of four graduates aged 72

A grandmother of four has finally graduated from university at the age of 72 after putting her education on hold for love five decades ago.

Darlene Mullins, was awarded a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Tennessee State University (TSU) on Saturday, more than 50 years after she gave up her original place at the college to marry and start a family.

Speaking about her unique journey to becoming a graduate she said: “I just knew I had to do it.”

The inspiring granny's story started in 1962 when she first attended TSU as a student, however she dropped out before completing her course after meeting her husband John and having two children.

Always keen to one day complete her studies Mrs Mullins finally returned to her alma mater in 2013 to finish what she started and gain the degree she had longed for.