Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed in special forces operation

The head of so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abdul Hasib, has been killed in an operation led by Afghan special forces, said President Ashraf Ghani.

Hasib was appointed last year after his predecessor Hafiz Saeed Khan died in a US drone strike.

He is believed to have ordered a series of high profile attacks including one in March on Kabul National Military Hospital by a group of militants disguised as doctors which left over 100 dead or injured.

He is also said to have directed fighters to behead local elders in front of their families and ordered the kidnapping of women and girls.

The local affiliate of IS, sometimes known as Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) after an old name for the region has been active since 2015.

It is believed to maintain links with the main Islamic State movement in Iraq and Syria but has considerable operational independence.