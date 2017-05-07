Large search continues for two men missing in speedboat off Scottish coast

A major sea search continues for two men missing on a speedboat trip off the coast of south-west Scotland.

The search began on Saturday night when the boat was reported overdue from Port Logan, Dumfries and Galloway.

Overnight, two HM Coastguard helicopters and lifeboats searched the waters for the two men aged 46 and 35, but no trace was found.

Police Scotland said the two men had launched the boat on Saturday morning and were believed to be heading towards Stranraer.

Around 10 rescue teams have been involved in the search.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "Portpatrick, Stranraer, Ballantrae, Isle of Whithorn and Bangor Coastguard rescue teams were involved, along with lifeboats from Port William, Stranraer, Donaghadee, Ramsey and Peel.

"The extensive search covering a carefully planned area based on the vessel's known and projected movements continued through the night but nothing has been found.

"Resources have returned to station to refuel and swap crews, and the search has recommenced today."

Police Scotland Inspector Claire Walker said: "We can confirm that Police Scotland is supporting a search operation after a 46-year-old man and a 35-year-old man launched a speed boat at Port Logan with the intention of going on a leisure trip.

"Their destination was unknown, however, it is believed the boat was launched at around 0900 on Saturday May 6 from Port Logan in the direction of Stranraer."