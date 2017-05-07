Meet Justin Trudeau: Syria refugee couple name their baby after Canada's PM

A Syrian couple who fled the conflict to started a new life in Canada have named their newborn baby after the country's prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Muhammed and Afraa Bilan and their two other children arrived in the city of Calgary, from the war-torn Syrian city of Damascus, last February.

As a gesture of their appreciation to Mr Trudeau for allowing Syrian refugees to resettle in the country, the couple decided to name their son after him.

Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan was born on Thursday, weighing seven pounds, seven oz.