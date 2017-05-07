Newcastle win Championship as Blackburn go down

Blackburn became the first Premier League winners to be relegated to League One despite beating Brentford 3-1 on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Rovers were demoted on goal difference after Birmingham and Nottingham Forest both won.

Charlie Mulgrew and Danny Guthrie gave Blackburn the perfect start as they found themselves two up inside 16 minutes, but results elsewhere soon began to go against them.

Lasse Vibe pulled one back for Brentford in the second half, before Craig Conway's penalty restored Blackburn's two-goal lead.