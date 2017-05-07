Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb dies aged 37

According to the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton, who announced the death, Mr Holcomb "passed away in his sleep".

The three time Olympian was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Centre in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Holcomb, from Park City, Utah, is best known for piloting the U.S' four-man sled team to their 2010 gold medal victory at the Vancouver Olympic Games - ending a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled's signature race.

The bobsled driver also helped claim bronze medal wins for his country in both the two- and four-man events at the Sochi Games in 2014.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun told NBC News Mr Holcomb was "a tremendous athlete and even better person" as he paid tribute to the athlete.

He said: "The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today of Steven Holcomb.

"Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community."

The cause death has not yet been established but officials said there were no immediate indications of foul play.