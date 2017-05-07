- ITV Report
-
Residents evacuated as fire blazes on industrial estate
At least 20 people were evacuated from their homes in the early hours of Sunday morning as firefighters battled to put out the flames after a large fire broke out on an industrial site.
According to official reports the fire at Wardley Industrial Estate, Manchester, is believed to have involved an industrial sized container housing a large quantity of recycled computer parts.
A downed power line also caused problems at the scene and was being made safe by the National Grid.
Photos from the scene showed a large plume of smoke filling the sky, with motorway police tweeting that black smoke was billowing across the M60 between junctions 13 and 14 and the M61.
Eight fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters managed to bring the flames "well under control" just after 2am.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said the residents who were evacuated had been given temporary accommodation and advised people in the surrounding area to keep windows and doors shut to prevent smoke from seeping into their homes.