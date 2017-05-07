Residents evacuated as fire blazes on industrial estate

At least 20 people were evacuated from their homes in the early hours of Sunday morning as firefighters battled to put out the flames after a large fire broke out on an industrial site.

According to official reports the fire at Wardley Industrial Estate, Manchester, is believed to have involved an industrial sized container housing a large quantity of recycled computer parts.

A downed power line also caused problems at the scene and was being made safe by the National Grid.

Photos from the scene showed a large plume of smoke filling the sky, with motorway police tweeting that black smoke was billowing across the M60 between junctions 13 and 14 and the M61.