- ITV Report
Risk of frost across some western areas tonight
High pressure remains in control of our weather over the next few days giving everyone a largely dry picture. Conditions remain cloudier across the eastern areas tomorrow and, although there will be good brightness across many central and western parts, it will feel cooler here thanks to a fresher northerly wind. A similar story on Tuesday but we should start to lose the cloud and cool temperatures along the east coast so generally an improving picture here.