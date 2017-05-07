Second UK bird flu outbreak confirmed

Two outbreaks of bird flu have been reported within just days of each other in Lancashire.

The discovery of the H5N8 strain of the disease in the flocks of two nearby farms was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

It comes after a number of birds in a flock of about 30 chickens died at a farm near Thornton on Thursday and a small backyard flock of chickens and ducks at a nearby farm near Thornton-Cleveleys was confirmed to also have avian flu on Saturday.

A Defra spokeswoman said "a full investigation is under way to determine the source of the infection" and confirmed a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Public Health England made assurances that the risk to public health from the virus was very low and the Food Standards Agency said it did not pose a food safety risk.