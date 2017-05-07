Thousands evacuated from Hannover as Second World War bombs made safe

Some 50,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Hannover while experts defuse five suspected Second World War aerial bombs.

The operation, the second largest to be carried out in Germany, comes after two bombs were found at a construction site in the city and three others were found nearby.

Authorities - who had delivered leaflets door-to-door and translated in German, Turkish, Polish, English and Russian - said they expect everyone to return to their homes on Sunday evening.

Evacuated residents were told to turn off their gas supply and electrical appliances, taking with any medical supplies, before the 9am deadline.