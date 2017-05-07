Tim Farron denies he was a Margaret Thatcher fan as a teenager

Tim Farron has denied reports that he was a teenage Tory supporter but said he had a photograph of Margaret Thatcher as a child.

The Liberal Democrat leader rejected claims from a old friend that he had an "I love Maggie" sticker as a schoolboy.

Mr Farron recalled that he did have a photograph of the Conservative leader as a youth in an interview for ITV's Tonight: The Leader Interviews.

"I had all sort of kind of weird icons that I was into," he said.

"I had a Carl Sagan photograph above my bed who was of course the great - I guess the human voice of Nasa.

"I had pictures of strange sort of left-wing politicians. I remember I had a Mrs Thatcher picture.

"I had a John F Kennedy picture. I had a Jo Grimond picture."

When asked if he did have an "I love Maggie" sticker on his book, he replied: "No, I don't believe I did."