Two bodies found in search for missing speedboat off coast of Scotland

The bodies of two men have been recovered after a speedboat went missing off the south-west of Scotland, Police Scotland said.

The search began on Saturday night when the boat was reported overdue from Port Logan, Dumfries and Galloway.

Overnight, two HM Coastguard helicopters and lifeboats searched the waters for the two men aged 46 and 35.

Police Scotland said the two men had launched the boat on Saturday morning and were believed to be heading towards Stranraer.

Inspector Stephen Bell of Dumfries and Galloway Police Division said: "Following a joint search operation by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the RNLI and Police Scotland, we can confirm that the bodies of two men have been recovered from the west coast of the Irish Sea.

"The men are yet to be formally identified, but are believed to be that of the 46-year-old man and 35-year-old man, who police understand launched their speedboat from Port Logan at around 0900 hours on Saturday May 6.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Earlier, Police Scotland said the men launched the speedboat with the intention of going on a leisure trip and were believed to be heading towards Stranraer.

Two helicopters and lifeboats searched the water overnight, following the boat's known and projected movements.

Around 10 rescue teams were involved in the search and returned to the water on Sunday.

A coastguard spokeswoman described the search as "extensive" and said: "Portpatrick, Stranraer, Ballantrae, Isle of Whithorn and Bangor Coastguard rescue teams were involved, along with lifeboats from Port William, Stranraer, Donaghadee, Ramsey and Peel.

"Two HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Prestwick and Caernarfon, along with Police Scotland, have also been involved."