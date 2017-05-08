- ITV Report
-
Arsene Wenger only focused on Arsenal after breaking Jose Mourinho duck
Arsene Wenger played down the fact he finally got one over his old adversary Jose Mourinho, insisting Arsenal's win over Manchester United was all about his team.
The Frenchman recorded a first Premier League win over Mourinho at the 13th attempt as goals from Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck secured a 2-0 victory for the Gunners on Sunday.
It was a rare good day for Wenger this season as a pre-match protest against him was sparsely attended before his side put United to the sword with two goals in three second-half minutes.
The 67-year-old is still yet to publicly announce whether he will sign a new deal to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the current campaign but, if he does depart in the summer, at least he now has a win over Mourinho to his name.
The blip of which Wenger speaks was a big one, a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham which ensured Arsenal will finish below their north London rivals for the first time since 1995.
It also meant qualifying for the Champions League would be an uphill task for Wenger's side - although this win over United keeps any slim chances alive.
"There's still a mathematical chance," Wenger said as his side moved to within six points of fourth-placed Manchester City.
"We need some help but the best help we can get is from our own focus between now and the end of the season."