Arsene Wenger only focused on Arsenal after breaking Jose Mourinho duck

Arsene Wenger played down the fact he finally got one over his old adversary Jose Mourinho, insisting Arsenal's win over Manchester United was all about his team.

The Frenchman recorded a first Premier League win over Mourinho at the 13th attempt as goals from Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck secured a 2-0 victory for the Gunners on Sunday.

It was a rare good day for Wenger this season as a pre-match protest against him was sparsely attended before his side put United to the sword with two goals in three second-half minutes.