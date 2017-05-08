Aunt screamed 'the dog's got the baby' after animal savaged two-year-old girl

The aunt of a two-year-old girl screamed "The dog's got the baby!" as her niece was mauled while she played in her garden.

The girl was playing with two other children aged four and six outside the house on Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool when she suffered a "savage" attack thought to involve multiple dogs.

Her aunt, who was looking after the youngsters for the afternoon, fought off the attack and ran to the front of the house carrying the child as neighbours ran to help.

The girl is still being treated in hospital for serious head and body injuries though she is not said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police said that the attack was thought to involve up to ten dogs - five adults and five puppies - which escaped from the neighbouring garden through a hole in the fence.

They said the girl was lucky to escape more serious injuries thanks to the brave actions of her aunt.