- ITV Report
Aunt screamed 'the dog's got the baby' after animal savaged two-year-old girl
The aunt of a two-year-old girl screamed "The dog's got the baby!" as her niece was mauled while she played in her garden.
The girl was playing with two other children aged four and six outside the house on Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool when she suffered a "savage" attack thought to involve multiple dogs.
Her aunt, who was looking after the youngsters for the afternoon, fought off the attack and ran to the front of the house carrying the child as neighbours ran to help.
The girl is still being treated in hospital for serious head and body injuries though she is not said to be in a life-threatening condition.
Police said that the attack was thought to involve up to ten dogs - five adults and five puppies - which escaped from the neighbouring garden through a hole in the fence.
They said the girl was lucky to escape more serious injuries thanks to the brave actions of her aunt.
A 35-year-old man from Toxteth has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog/dogs out of control. He lives at the address with his partner and three children.
Neighbours said the animals were "huge" dogs being bred for sale.
Police later said all were American Bully Dogs - which is not a banned breed - and there were 11 of the animals in the three-bedroom property.
Dog owners can also face prosecution if they own a dog dangerously out of control in a public or private place.
Police said the girl had been subjected to a "horrific" attack and that investigations were ongoing.
Supt Mark Wiggins, of Merseyside Police, said: "She has got extensive injuries to her face, to her neck and to her body and only time will tell if she fully recovers from that attack.
"We know one, if not more, of these dogs was involved in the attack but we need to establish what went on.
"If the aunt of that two-year-old child hadn't intervened we could have been looking at a much more serious situation in this case."
Emergency services were first called to the house at about 3.40pm on Sunday after reports a child had been bitten by a dog and a woman had also been injured.
One neighbour described hearing the girl scream as the dog attacked her.
Another said she saw the aunt dash from the house carrying the girl, screaming: "The dog's got the baby! The dog's got the baby!"
The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
The aunt who rescued the child from the dogs was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries. She was later released from hospital.