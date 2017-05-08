Barack Obama 'wasn't exactly a fan' of Michael Flynn

Former US President Barack Obama made it clear he did not support Michael Flynn as national security adviser during a meeting with president-elect Donald Trump.

During their one-hour meeting at the Oval Office on November 10 - two days after the US election - Mr Obama "made it known that he wasn't exactly a fan of General Flynn", White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday.

Mr Spicer was asked about reports the former president had warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn - who was dismissed less than a month into his new job over his contacts with Russia.

Mr Flynn was also pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Democratic president's term, who criticised Barack Obama's "lack of strategies".

