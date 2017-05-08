Blackburn's director of football and operations resigns less than 24 hours after Rovers' relegation to League One

Blackburn's director of football and operations Paul Senior has resigned less than 24 hours after Rovers were relegated to League One, and just 123 days on from his appointment.

Rovers dropped down into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1980 on Sunday as wins for Birmingham and Nottingham Forest rendered their own victory over Brentford redundant.

Senior, who current manager Tony Mowbray claimed was the only member of the hierarchy he spoke to prior to taking the job in February, had been hired early in the new year with part of his remit to oversee recruitment, but he will not be around for the rebuilding job facing the club's Indian owners Venky's this summer.

"Paul Senior has today resigned from his role as director of football and operations," said a statement on Blackburn's official website.

"The club would like to thank Paul for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavours. Paul would like to go on record by wishing Tony Mowbray, the club's loyal and hard-working staff and fantastic fans the very best good fortune forward."

When Mowbray was appointed on an 18-month deal as Owen Coyle's successor he revealed that he had not spoken with anyone in India and that Senior was the one who had contacted him regarding the position.

After their relegation was confirmed Mowbray admitted he would be seeking discussions with Venky's regarding his own future.

Under Mowbray Blackburn failed to get out of the bottom three but took 22 points from 15 games, which was the ninth-best record across the division from the moment he arrived.