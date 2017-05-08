Boy 'in line for thousands' after speaker falls on head during Thomson holiday

A boy who suffered life-changing brain injuries when a speaker dropped from a height of 50 foot is due to receive compensation from Thomson.

Stanley Birch was on a sun lounger when the metal block fell from a balcony and hit his head at a luxury resort in Turgutreis, Turkey.

Parents Mitchell, 35, and Amy, 32, feared their two-year-old was dead as he lay motionless and covered in blood by the pool at the five-star Yasmin Resort.

A doctor staying at the hotel picked him up and he was rushed to nearby Bodrum Hospital where medics operated on him for three hours.

Surgeons discovered he had suffered an epidural haematoma and had to drain off excess blood on his brain in June 2014.

He had 20 staples after the operation and a further ten stitches to his face that was cut by the speaker. Stanley flew home two weeks later.

But scar tissue on the right side of Stanley's brain has left him with severe brain damage, potentially affecting his future development.

Stanley, now six, could receive hundreds of thousands from holiday giant TUI, which run First Choice and Thomson.

Amy, a beautician who lives with Mitchell, Stanley, and daughter Rosie, eight, in Gillingham, Kent, said: "I heard this bang and everyone was screaming.

"I turned round and saw him lying still. He was off the sun lounger, which was completely smashed. I thought he was dead.