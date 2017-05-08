- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Monday 8th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail. We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Click the video above to start watching.
With 31 days until polling day, these are the events we are expecting to bring you live today:
- Prime Minister Theresa May will be at a campaign event in London, before travelling to East Anglia
- Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn will be visiting the Midlands
- Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth will make a health announcement
- UKIP making an immigration policy announcement
Today's election stories so far: