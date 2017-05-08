Ched Evans rejoins Sheffield United from Chesterfield

Sheffield United have agreed to re-sign Ched Evans from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

The striker pens a three-year deal with the club, having originally signed for United in July 2009, where he scored 48 goals in 86 starts for the club.

Evans played for United for three years before being imprisoned for rape, but that conviction was quashed last October when he was found not guilty at a retrial.

The Welshman moved to Chesterfield in June 2016 upon his return to professional football, netting seven times for the League One outfit.