Elderly couple get their hospital beds moved together to say final goodbyes

An "inseparable" elderly couple have had their beds moved together in hospital so they can enjoy their final days in each other's company.

Beatrice Whitehead, 87, is thought to have only a few days to live as she battles the last stages of bone cancer.

She has been joined in hospital by her devoted husband of 67 years, Bert, who also fell ill shortly after his wife was admitted.

Now staff at Royal Bolton Hospital, in Greater Manchester, have allowed the couple to cherish their last hours together by moving them side-by-side.

Bert, 90, has been holding his wife's hand and comforting her in her final hours.

Their daughter Suzanne Hall has praised medical staff for their "wonderful" gesture.