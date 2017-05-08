Emmanuel Macron's five key priorities as he becomes France's new president

Emmanuel Macron wakes up this morning as France's new President in the first elected position of his life. The independent centrist beat off the threat from the National Front with pledges to act as pro-European unity candidate while stabilising France's finances and curbing illegal immigration. He now faces the challenge of building a Parliamentary majority from nothing to push through his agenda. Here are the top priorities on his to-do list as he takes Frances highest office:

Credit: AP

Strengthening ties with the EU

One of Mr Macron's key pledges was to strengthen ties with the EU at a time when many critics were pushing for a looser relationship or even a Frexit. In his victory speech he vowed to "rebuild the relationship between Europe and the peoples that make it." His European agenda includes a common fiscal policy, a joint finance minister, the completion of the banking union and a reinvigorated relationship with Germany.

Credit: .

Delivering a hard Brexit for the UK

The new president has made clear that he is ready to deliver Brexit for the UK - and that should be a hard Brexit. Mr Macron has taken a tough line on what he says was a "serious mistake" on the part of Britain. He says that breakaway states should not be able to remain part of the EU single market and has made it clear that he wants to lure business away from the UK as it makes its departure from the bloc.

Credit: AP

Stabilising France's public finances

Former banker Mr Macron has said he wants to steady France's public finances with cuts to public spending and a pro-business climate. He has pledged to deliver €60 billion budget savings with cuts to state spending and to keep the national deficit to below 3% of GDP. The new president, who has a history of slashing regulations on business as the former economy minister, has also said he wants to foster business and make France more friendly for entrepreneurs.

Credit: AP

Boosting border control and security

Migrants will be required to become fluent in French as a requirement for gaining nationality under new rules. Mr Macron also pledged to be tougher on rejecting non-refugees trying to gain access to the country and said he will create a 5,000-strong force of EU border guards. In a country scarred by repeated terrorist attacks, the president has promised increased spending on security and defence and recruit 10,000 new police officers.

Building a support base in Parliament