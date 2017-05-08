Labour vows to scrap hospital car parking charges

Hospital car parking charges will be scrapped under a Labour government, Jeremy Corbyn has pledged.

The Labour leader described the current charges as a "tax on serious illness" as he promised to introduce free parking for patients, visitors and staff at hospitals in England if he wins the general election on June 8.

Mr Corbyn said he will fund the policy by raising insurance tax on private healthcare to 20%.

"Labour will end hospital parking charges, which place an unfair and unnecessary burden on families, patients and NHS staff," Mr Corbyn said as he campaigned in the Conservative-held seat of Worcester.

"Hospital parking charges are a tax on serious illnesses.

"Our hospitals are struggling from under-funding at the hands of Theresa May's Conservative government, but the gap should not be filled by charging sick patients, anxious relatives and already hard-pressed NHS staff for an essential service."