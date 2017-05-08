Newly elected French President Macron will play key role in Brexit process

Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May Credit: PA

Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election and will play a key role in the Brexit process. Prime Minister Theresa May was quick to congratulate him on his win and Downing Street stressed that France is one of the UK's closest allies. Brexit was discussed "briefly" during a phone call between Mrs May and Mr Macron on Sunday evening and the Prime Minister was said to have "reiterated that the UK wants a strong partnership". But the French president-elect has struck a tough tone on the forthcoming negotiations and used a visit to Downing Street during his election campaign to launch an audacious bid to lure bankers and academics away from the UK.

Emmanuel Macron on stage with wife Brigitte after his win Credit: PA

Mr Macron has warned he will vigorously defend the European Union's single market and favours a "hard" Brexit. Mr Macron told March's edition of Monocle magazine Britain had made a "serious mistake" by voting to quit the bloc. He added: "Boris Johnson enjoys giving flamboyant speeches but has no strategic vision; the turmoil he created the day after Brexit proves it. "Nigel Farage and Mr Johnson are responsible for this crime: they sailed the ship into battle and jumped overboard at the moment of crisis. "Theresa May has handled it but what has been happening since then? On the geopolitical level as well as on the financial, realignment and submission to the US. What is going to happen is not 'taking back control': it's servitude."

Macron with his family on stage Credit: PA