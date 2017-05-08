Macron won himself a mandate 'by confronting the populists head on'

That was quite some statement. For a freshly-minted President of France to reject the Marseillaise, and instead walk onto the stage to the sounds of the EU’s anthem Ode to Joy will set the tone of Emmanuel Macron’s Presidency. You only get one chance to make a first impression, and this was as bold as you get.

Macron seems to pride himself on being the ‘un-populist’. The French are almost as Eurosceptic as the British and hate the idea of liberal reforms to their economy, so what does he offer them? Reform and Europe. And then he goes and wins with a massive majority.

You have got to hand it to the man. He believes this stuff has to be done, so rather than make improbable promises and pretend that there are easy solutions to complex problems, he wins himself a mandate by confronting the populists head on. This may be the key lesson for traditional, progressive, pro-EU centrists everywhere.

Leaders can make the political weather, especially in their early days in office, and Macron will know he now has to move quickly. He currently has zero MPs in the French Parliament, but there are elections next month in which his new party En Marche! will need to win a lot of seats, and then persuade moderate deputies from the traditional parties to back his agenda.