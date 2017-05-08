My finger was my biggest tool: Artist draws on her mental health history to inspire others

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, ITV News is highlighting issues or conditions often under-represented in terms of awareness as well as looking at positive and therapeutic initiatives helping people with their mental health recovery.

For all too many people mental health is a subject they feel uncomfortable talking about, be it stigma, embarrassment or lack of understanding, it's often a conversation many shy away from. Artist Kirsty Latoya would like to see that change and uses mental health as a central theme in some of her work to both discourage stigma and encourage open dialogue, particularly within the black community. The 25-year-old, from south London, draws on her own personal experience, when creating digital illustrations on her iPad using her finger as a stylus, having first experienced depression since she was just 13. At the time she felt unable to share how she was feeling with her family and friends or seek help.

Kirsty creates her illustrations on her ipad using her finger.

Kirsty told ITV News: "I felt like I couldn't speak to anybody. My friends weren't going through the same thing, I couldn't speak to my family, so I just internalised it." She also admitted she had been "apprehensive and fearful of being judged". "I think the reluctance to talk about mental health in black and asian communities stems from the fact that in those communities mental health is not recognised as an actual illness. "Sometimes it's brushed off as having a bad day,or you just have the blues, just pull your socks up and carry on." She added: "That's a mentality that continues, sometimes the older generations just don't understand that this is real and this is happening to your people."

This self-portrait depicts the mask Kirsty felt she was hiding behind in front of family and friends. Credit: Kirzart

The first time Kirsty actually got help was in her last year of university when her campus offering free counselling. The counselling had a positive effect leaving the young student more optimistic about life. "For the first time I actually started to love myself and it had taken so many years," Kirsty said.

The artist's work is aimed at shedding mental health stigma. Credit: Kirzart

She also felt encouraged to finally open up to some of her friends about her depression. In 2016, Kirsty experienced a relapse after her mother passed away. Describing how she felt at the time, Kirsty said: "All the hard work of getting myself up to this positive state...it just disappeared. "I just felt like I was in a really black hole and I was just continually falling. And no matter what would happen nothing could bring me up. It was a really, really dark place."

Kirsty described how she felt being submerged in water. Credit: Kirzart

"I wasn't depressed when I was drawing"

Kirsty didn't seek any professional help because she wasn't ready to talk about what she had been through. Instead art became her therapy. "I wanted to do something positive to help me focus my mind. I wasn't depressed when I was drawing and that's what I loved." "I was able to channel my depressive thoughts and my sad feelings through my art and my finger was my biggest tool. "Drawing on my iPad was just so therapeutic. I could do it anywhere so no matter where I was I could have my art therapy." Since then Kirsty has gone from strength to strength. She now feels confident to express how she is feeling and has also used art with poetry to convey her thoughts.

Watch this time-lapsed video of Kirsty reading Letter to my Friends

The artist found the positive reaction it got on social media overwhelming. "It was really touching to know that my art and poetry was helping other people." The Londoner thinks educating people more about mental health and creating more awareness of it will enable people can understand it properly "rather than judging it and seeing something that its not." When asked what advice she would give to people to help with improve their mental health and well-being, Kirsty said: "I would definitely encourage creative activities to deal with mental health or even just activities that can keep you occupied, busy and happy."