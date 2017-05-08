Models in France must get doctor's note before taking to catwalk

Models in France will need to prove they are fit to work by providing medical certificates from their doctor.

The move comes after a new law was introduced banning "excessively thin" models.

France's health minister introduced the new rules on Friday, saying they were aimed at preventing anorexia by stopping the promotion of inaccessible ideals of beauty.

Marisol Touraine said: “Exposing young people to normative and unrealistic images of bodies leads to a sense of self-depreciation and poor self-esteem that can impact health-related behaviour."

Paris has a leading role in the fashion industry and the rules are likely to have a symbolic effect around the world.