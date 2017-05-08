More vapers are quitting smoking, study finds

More than half of the nearly-three million people in Great Britain who vape are ex-smokers, a new survey suggests.

For the first time, more than half of the current 2.9 million e-cigarette users have since given up smoking, Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) said.

Many vapers still "dual-use" combustible and electronic cigarettes, which means they are still exposed to the cancer causing substances in tobacco smoke, the study added.

The study was part of its annual survey into the use of electronic cigarettes and vapourisers.

Ann McNeill, professor of tobacco addiction at King's College London, said: "This year's Ash survey finds that around 1.5 million vapers are ex-smokers, for the first time a larger number than those who continue to smoke.