'No coalitions' Farron insists after Cable hints at Lib Dem alliances with Labour

There will be "no deal, no pacts" and "no coalitions" between the Liberal Democrats and any other political parties following the General Election, Tim Farron has said.

The Lib Dem leader's comments came after Sir Vince Cable suggested his party's supporters should consider backing Labour candidates in certain seats to help beat the Conservatives.

Sir Vince, a former Lib Dem business secretary, told a meeting of party members they should "think and act in a constructive way" in the June 8 vote, telling them he and one Labour candidate's views are "almost identical".

In the recording the Lib Dem candidate in Twickenham said: "I've always valued the relationships, the good relationships, I've had with people in other parties and I particularly know a lot of people on the Labour side whose views are very close to mine.

"I'll just give one example, there's Rupa Huq who's the candidate in Ealing, I think.

"Purely by coincidence I found myself, I think it was on Any Questions or one of those programmes in Warwick a few months ago, and I gave her a lift home back to Ealing.

"We talked for a couple of hours and it was very clear on almost every issue, our views were almost identical.

"And so I would find it very difficult to vote against somebody like that, and I hope that our people around the country are discriminating and think and act in a constructive way."

The recording also captured Sir Vince saying there would have to be tax rises after June's poll.