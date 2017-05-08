- ITV Report
-
Parents' agony at losing their baby daughter for eight months over incorrect abuse claims
A couple whose newborn daughter was taken into care after they were wrongly accused of abusing her have described their ordeal to prove their innocence.
Craig Stillwell and Carla Andrews rushed their three-month-old daughter to hospital when she suffered a seizure but found themselves trapped in a nightmare after they were accused of deliberately harming her.
Their baby was taken into foster care for eight months - but the couple finally cleared their names after proving she suffers from a rare medical condition that caused her injuries.
Ms Andrews said they lived in fear that Effie would no longer recognise them as her parents in an interview with ITV's This Morning describing their months of "unimaginable horror".
Mr Stillwell was arrested on suspicion of GBH after doctors discovered that Effie had suffered a bleed on the brain that appeared non-accidental following her admission to hospital last August.
Effie was taken into foster care for over eight months as investigations were carried out.
The couple missed spending their first Christmas as a family and Effie's first word as they battled to work out what had happened.
It finally emerged that both Ms Andrews and Effie suffered from a rare condition called EDS which can cause a number of health conditions including ruptures and delicate skin.
The variant carried by both mother and daughter also causes distinctive childlike facial features which doctors had failed to identify as a clue.
"Carla didn't know for 23 years that she had it, it was only when Effie became ill," said Mr Stillwell.
"Our solicitors, from one photo of looking at Effie and Carla, said 'Have you heard of EDS?'"
Tests confirmed that Effie did suffer from the condition and a judge last month ruled that she should be returned to her parents and legal action against the couple halted.
Mr Stillwell and Ms Carla are now campaigning for better awareness of the disease and say they hope that doctors and social service might carry out more tests before accusing parents of abuse.
A spokesman for Buckingham County Council said it could not comment on individual cases but their their decisions in social care cases draw evidence from multiple sources to act in the best interests for the child.
Thames Valley Police that it worked to ensure that its actions were proportionate and the decision to arrest the parents of a child "is not one we would ever take lightly".