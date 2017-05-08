Parents' agony at losing their baby daughter for eight months over incorrect abuse claims

A couple whose newborn daughter was taken into care after they were wrongly accused of abusing her have described their ordeal to prove their innocence. Craig Stillwell and Carla Andrews rushed their three-month-old daughter to hospital when she suffered a seizure but found themselves trapped in a nightmare after they were accused of deliberately harming her. Their baby was taken into foster care for eight months - but the couple finally cleared their names after proving she suffers from a rare medical condition that caused her injuries. Ms Andrews said they lived in fear that Effie would no longer recognise them as her parents in an interview with ITV's This Morning describing their months of "unimaginable horror".

I felt like we were animals. For those few months it felt like she wasn't really our daughter any more, that she belonged to somebody else. The foster carers are amazing, but I felt she might forget we were her parents. – Carla Andrews

A judge said the coupe had lived through 'unimaginable horror' over the accusations. Credit: This Morning

Mr Stillwell was arrested on suspicion of GBH after doctors discovered that Effie had suffered a bleed on the brain that appeared non-accidental following her admission to hospital last August. Effie was taken into foster care for over eight months as investigations were carried out. The couple missed spending their first Christmas as a family and Effie's first word as they battled to work out what had happened. It finally emerged that both Ms Andrews and Effie suffered from a rare condition called EDS which can cause a number of health conditions including ruptures and delicate skin. The variant carried by both mother and daughter also causes distinctive childlike facial features which doctors had failed to identify as a clue. "Carla didn't know for 23 years that she had it, it was only when Effie became ill," said Mr Stillwell. "Our solicitors, from one photo of looking at Effie and Carla, said 'Have you heard of EDS?'"

Baby Effie, now aged 11 months, has now been returned to her parents. Credit: This Morning