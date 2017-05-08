- ITV Report
Net migration in tens of thousands is 'sustainable', PM says
Theresa May confirmed that cutting net migration to the "tens of thousands" will be a priority for the Conservatives as she laid out her party's manifesto policies.
Reiterating her message of "strong and stable leadership in the national interest", the Prime Minister said this figure represents "sustainable levels".
Mrs May went on to say that if her party wins June's General Election, it would strengthen "the UK's hand in the Brexit negotiations" and build "a better future".
She warned against tactical voting, saying a government made up of the Labour, Liberal Democrat, and Scottish National parties would be "coalition of chaos".
The PM went on to dismiss Labour policies, claiming they "simply don't add up", adding that "they would wreck the economy".
She confirmed policies in the Conservative manifesto will include:
- Protecting workers' pensions against 'irresponsible bosses'
- Capping energy prices to 'support working families'
- Bringing in new mental health laws to 'end injustice'
During a Q&A at the end of her speech, Theresa May said controlling net migration is "important".
She added: "We do want to bring net migration down to sustainable levels.
"We believe that is the tens of thousands.
"And of course, once we leave the European Union, we will have the opportunity to ensure that we have control of our borders here in the UK because we will be able to establish our rules for people coming from the European Union into the UK."
But Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said the PM's aim is "political maneuvering that means very little".
He added: "Theresa May should know better. She has set, and then failed to meet countless immigration targets in her time as Home Secretary.
"It's important that we have an immigration policy, but it's also important that that policy is for the benefit of Britain... Don't set a silly, artificial target that you know you will break just because it will please a couple of newspapers."
Meanwhile, Mr Nuttall said Ukip was the only party entering the election with an "honest and clear commitment" to cut immigration.
"Ukip will go into this election with a policy of balanced migration, which means zero net immigration over the next five-year period," he said.