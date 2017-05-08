Net migration in tens of thousands is 'sustainable', PM says

Theresa May confirmed that cutting net migration to the "tens of thousands" will be a priority for the Conservatives as she laid out her party's manifesto policies.

Reiterating her message of "strong and stable leadership in the national interest", the Prime Minister said this figure represents "sustainable levels".

Mrs May went on to say that if her party wins June's General Election, it would strengthen "the UK's hand in the Brexit negotiations" and build "a better future".

She warned against tactical voting, saying a government made up of the Labour, Liberal Democrat, and Scottish National parties would be "coalition of chaos".

The PM went on to dismiss Labour policies, claiming they "simply don't add up", adding that "they would wreck the economy".

She confirmed policies in the Conservative manifesto will include: