Simon Danczuk resigns from Labour Party

Simon Danczuk has announced his resignation from the Labour party, who he claims have "lost touch.. with reality in 21st Century Britain".

Mr Danczuk was told last Tuesday that he would not be allowed to stand as the Labour candidate in Rochdale, where he was the sitting MP after being suspended over a sex-text scandal with a young constituent.

In a scathing resignation letter posted to his Twitter page on Monday - and photographed alongside a Labour Party membership card cut in two - he wrote: "The way in which the party are treating the Parliamentary seat of Rochdale as a 'safe seat'... which they can parachute a Corbyn supporting candidate is deplorable".